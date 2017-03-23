Brokerages Set Hunting plc (HTG) Price Target at $517.79

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.13 ($6.91).

HTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Hunting plc to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 575 ($7.10) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Hunting plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Hunting plc from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 685 ($8.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price target on shares of Hunting plc in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 664.90 ($8.21) price target on shares of Hunting plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) opened at 549.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 540.70. Hunting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 650.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 895.39 million.

About Hunting plc

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company’s segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers for the drilling phase of oil and gas wells, along with associated equipment used by the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out, and precision machining services for the energy, aviation and power generation sectors.

