DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brokerages-set-dsp-group-inc-dspg-pt-at-13-30.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) opened at 11.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.97. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. DSP Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. DSP Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc is a provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. The Company delivers semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs and enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to develop products.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.