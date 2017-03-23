Brokerages Set Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) PT at $27.52

Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co set a $35.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 591,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 321,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) opened at 24.55 on Monday. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a P/E ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The Company’s sites are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia.

