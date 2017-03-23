Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) PT at $16.63

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) opened at 20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.74. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chimera Investment by 116.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

