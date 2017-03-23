Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) PT at $38.57

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,145,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,036,000 after buying an additional 259,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,258,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,583,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,414,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,060,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,339,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 92,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) opened at 42.55 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

