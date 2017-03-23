Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Price Target at $1,123.91

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,123.91 ($13.88).

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 1,117 ($13.80) to GBX 1,085 ($13.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 1,330 ($16.43) to GBX 1,280 ($15.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Babcock International Group PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 960 ($11.86) to GBX 860 ($10.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) opened at 916.50 on Thursday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 780.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,112.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.87. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.62 billion.

Babcock International Group PLC Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

