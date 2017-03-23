Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (ALL) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) opened at 81.38 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.54. Allstate Corp had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm earned $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Allstate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Allstate Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other Allstate Corp news, Director Mary Alice Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $331,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gupta sold 36,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,719,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,455. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp during the third quarter worth $4,151,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate Corp

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

