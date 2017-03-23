Brokerages Expect Novan Inc (NOVN) to Post ($0.67) Earnings Per Share

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) has earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.67) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novan an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Novan by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) opened at 6.04 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $96.27 million. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post ($3.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

