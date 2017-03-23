Brokerages Expect LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) to Post ($0.18) Earnings Per Share

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSB Industries an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) opened at 8.43 on Monday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.31 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post ($1.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its stake in LSB Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in LSB Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LSB Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company engaged in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments are Chemical Business, Climate Control Business and Other. Its Chemical Business segment manufactures and sells nitrogen-based chemical products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets.

