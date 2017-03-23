Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) opened at 6.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.19 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business earned $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.89 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/broadwind-energy-inc-bwen-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet.html.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.