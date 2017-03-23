Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Insider Kirsten M. Spears Sells 3,577 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $793,307.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 21,272 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $4,806,833.84.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kirsten M. Spears sold 520 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $114,452.00.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.15. 925,361 shares of the company were exchanged. Broadcom Ltd has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $227.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.82 and a 200 day moving average of $185.07. The stock’s market cap is $87.16 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,222,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,690,819,000 after buying an additional 464,591 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,563,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,914,000 after buying an additional 956,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,052,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,235,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,242,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,739,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,498,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.58.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

