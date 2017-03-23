Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Downgraded to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) traded up 1.74% on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 990,978 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,034.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $145,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

