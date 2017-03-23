British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) opened at 64.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $131.34.
The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.4771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.
British American Tobacco PLC Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.
