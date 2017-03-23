Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.75 ($3.65).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRW. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 319 ($3.94) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.77) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

WARNING: “Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/brewin-dolphin-holdings-plc-brw-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

In other news, insider Kath Cates bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($11,559.84). Also, insider Andrew Westenberger sold 45,065 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £139,701.50 ($172,534.89).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) traded up 0.89% on Thursday, reaching GBX 306.90. 121,430 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.53. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 150.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 320.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 832.94 million.

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of wealth management services. The Company offers personalized wealth management services. The Company focuses on core services of discretionary investment management and financial advices, coupled with improving operational efficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.