Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 15.50 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial Hldg news, insider Joseph D. Regan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 135.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 221,292 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial Hldg

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

