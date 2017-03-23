BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northcoast Research cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986,759 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 109.81%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $426,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

