BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 739,941 shares. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 109.81%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $426,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $259,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 27.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

