Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Vertical Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Odeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $340,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding by 47.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding by 3.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding by 612.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) traded up 0.640% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.945. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,872 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.256 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

