Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Receives C$30.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) opened at 20.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s market cap is $695.01 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Bonterra Energy Corp Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company that is primarily focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company operates in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin segment.

