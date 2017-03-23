BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BOK Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.
Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded up 1.319% on Monday, hitting $76.425. The stock had a trading volume of 27,147 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.669 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.25.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm earned $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.
In other BOK Financial news, Director V Burns Hargis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $340,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 86.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOK Financial Company Profile
BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.