BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BOK Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded up 1.306% on Monday, hitting $76.415. 28,614 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.666 and a beta of 0.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business earned $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other news, Director V Burns Hargis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $340,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BOK Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 7,138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,384,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

