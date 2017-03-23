BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded up 1.306% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.415. The company had a trading volume of 28,614 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.666 and a beta of 0.90.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm earned $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other news, Director V Burns Hargis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $340,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,384,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 82,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

