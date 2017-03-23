Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.66 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 176.98 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business earned $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post $9.30 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $580,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total transaction of $163,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,150,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,073,683,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

