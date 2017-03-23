BNP Paribas SA (NASDAQ:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BNP Paribas SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

BNP Paribas SA (NASDAQ:BNPQY) opened at 32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/bnp-paribas-sa-bnpqy-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.