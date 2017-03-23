BNP Paribas Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Glencore PLC (GLEN)

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.00) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Citigroup Inc set a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on Glencore PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on Glencore PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Glencore PLC in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 315 ($3.89) target price on Glencore PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Glencore PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 380 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.30 ($4.25).

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) opened at 331.60 on Thursday. Glencore PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 124.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 347.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 47.25 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

About Glencore PLC

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

