BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta plc (ANTO)

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.13) target price on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Antofagasta plc from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Antofagasta plc from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and gave the company a ” hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Antofagasta plc from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 865 ($10.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Antofagasta plc from GBX 1,030 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.68 ($8.55).

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) opened at 850.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 826.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 681.33. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.38 billion. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of GBX 394.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 905.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

