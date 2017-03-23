BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.97 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

