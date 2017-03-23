BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$13.50” Price Target for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) received a C$13.50 price objective from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIR.U. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

