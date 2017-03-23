BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Williams Partners LP (WPZ) a $47.00 Price Target

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) has been assigned a $47.00 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) opened at 38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company’s market capitalization is $37.21 billion. Williams Partners has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $42.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 152.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1,606.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

