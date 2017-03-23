Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $33.19 price objective (down previously from $38.33) on shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 178,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Blueprint Medicines Corp had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 270.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post ($3.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $35,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Co. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 754.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,842,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 1,626,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 911,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp during the third quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Finally, Sandia Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The Company focuses on crafting drug candidates with therapeutic windows that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options.

