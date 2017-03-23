Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) traded down 2.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 364,349 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.13 and a beta of 0.33. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -958.25%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,208 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $267,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,045.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 2,094 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $38,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $690,088 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $5,836,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 689,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 493,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 53,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 95,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is managing its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

