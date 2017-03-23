Black Box Co. (BBOX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Black Box worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Box by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 305,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Box by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Box by 1.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Box by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Box by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) opened at 8.50 on Thursday. Black Box Co. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm’s market cap is $128.76 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm earned $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.65 million. Black Box had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Box Co. will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Black Box’s payout ratio is currently -13.83%.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

