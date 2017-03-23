Biogen Inc (BIIB) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.74.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,413 shares. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.65 and its 200 day moving average is $292.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.08. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Biogen Inc (BIIB) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/biogen-inc-biib-given-neutral-rating-at-mizuho.html.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.39 per share, for a total transaction of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total transaction of $2,883,721.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,909,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 76,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,978,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,354,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 89,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.