BioDelivery Sciences International’s (BDSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FBR & Co currently has a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“BioDelivery reported 4Q16 results after the close on March 16. On the morning of March 17, management hosted a call to provide an update on 2017 progress. The company recently announced that it has entered into a senior credit facility with affiliates of CRG LP , which is a healthcare-focused investment firm, and currently has debt financing of up to $75M secured, with initial proceeds extending the company’s cash runway into 2H18.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDSI. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) opened at 1.925 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s market cap is $105.48 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business earned $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 309.49% and a negative net margin of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,398,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,551,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 713,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 206.1% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 180,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 121,468 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

