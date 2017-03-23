BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) traded down 1.30% on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,451 shares. The company’s market cap is $104.11 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 309.49% and a negative net margin of 93.61%. The firm earned $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post ($0.65) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 713,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 206.1% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 180,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 121,468 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 107,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

