BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) CFO Thomas R. Staab II Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded down 0.176% during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.495. 503,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company’s market cap is $628.25 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 313.02% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,351,000. RTW Investments LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 4,204,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 1,967,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 744,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 498,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

