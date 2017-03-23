Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Separately, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) opened at 34.20 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 393.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

