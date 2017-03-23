Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 377 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 382.46 ($4.72).

Shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 317.90 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.13. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.10 and a one year high of GBX 379.60.

WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/berenberg-bank-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm.html.

In related news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09), for a total value of £158,787.32 ($196,106.36).

About Virgin Money Holdings PLC

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.