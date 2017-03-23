Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,562.75 ($19.30).

Genus plc (LON:GNS) opened at 1781.00 on Thursday. Genus plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,781.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,848.45. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Genus plc (GNS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/berenberg-bank-initiates-coverage-on-genus-plc-gns.html.

About Genus plc

Genus plc is an animal genetics company, which provides farmers with genetics that enable them to produce animal protein, in the form of meat and milk. The Company’s segments include Genus PIC, Genus ABS, Genus Asia, and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment is engaged in porcine sales business, excluding Asia, and serves porcine customers in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.