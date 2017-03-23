Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Cranswick plc (CWK)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWK. Investec raised their price target on shares of Cranswick plc from GBX 2,540 ($31.37) to GBX 2,565 ($31.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Cranswick plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,311 ($28.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($30.38) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,498 ($30.85).

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) opened at 2433.00 on Thursday. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,950.37 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,608.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,360.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,315.22. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.22 billion.

About Cranswick plc

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry, charcuterie, hand-cured and air-dried bacon, gourmet pastry products and sandwiches through retail, food servicing and manufacturing channels.

