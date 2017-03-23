Bellway plc (BWY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.05) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,401 ($29.65) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) price target on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bellway plc from GBX 2,630 ($32.48) to GBX 2,780 ($34.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,864.47 ($35.38).

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2816.00. The stock had a trading volume of 402,281 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,651.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,476.02. Bellway plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,920.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.45 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Bellway plc Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

