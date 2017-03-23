Bellway plc (BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Canaccord Genuity

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,840 ($35.07) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,540 ($31.37) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Bellway plc from GBX 2,993 ($36.96) to GBX 3,014 ($37.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,759 ($46.42) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,864.47 ($35.38).
Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2820.00. 532,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.45 billion. Bellway plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,920.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,660.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,478.41.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.
Bellway plc Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.