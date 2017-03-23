Bellway plc (BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Canaccord Genuity

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,840 ($35.07) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,540 ($31.37) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Bellway plc from GBX 2,993 ($36.96) to GBX 3,014 ($37.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,759 ($46.42) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,864.47 ($35.38).

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2820.00. 532,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.45 billion. Bellway plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,920.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,660.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,478.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/bellway-plc-bwy-price-target-raised-to-gbx-3100-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Bellway plc Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.