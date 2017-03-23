Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) opened at 1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.29 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post ($0.98) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is focused on the development of its nitric oxide therapy for patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH), using its delivery system, INOpulse, with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as the lead indication.

