Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond remains focused on strategic initiatives like store expansion, eCommerce enhancement and improvement of customer services, which remain growth catalysts. However, the company's trend of reporting dismal quarterly results has considerably weighed on its stock price, which has underperformed the broader industry in the last six months. The company has been reeling under sluggish mall traffic, with increasing shift toward online shopping. Also, margins have been pressurized owing to increased costs. Expectations of these factors to linger caused management to provide a bleak outlook for fiscal 2016. Additionally, the company adverse currency fluctuations remain a threat. Nonetheless, we believe the company's store enhancement strategies will go a long way in attracting existing as well as new customers. The company's constant shareholder-friendly moves and its capital allocation strategy also remain noteworthy.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Argus cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 143,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,018,000 after buying an additional 525,224 shares in the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 149,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.