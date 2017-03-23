Beazley PLC (BEZ) Receives GBX 357.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 375 ($4.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Beazley PLC from GBX 312 ($3.85) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Beazley PLC news, insider Adrian Cox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.40), for a total value of £17,480 ($21,588.24). Also, insider Clive Washbourn sold 90,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.24), for a total value of £383,626.72 ($473,788.71).

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) opened at 435.30 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.25 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 430.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.15. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 313.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

