Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Beaufort Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIF. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Finsbury Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Arden Partners Ltd restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finsbury Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) opened at 106.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 134.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.96. Finsbury Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 102.25 and a one year high of GBX 139.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/beaufort-securities-downgrades-finsbury-food-group-plc-fif-to-hold.html.

Finsbury Food Group plc Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based bakery manufacturer. The Company is engaged in producing a range of cakes, bread and bakery snack products for retailers and the foodservice channel. The Company’s segments include UK bakery, Overseas and Group Operations. The Company’s UK Bakery segment manufactures and sells bakery products to the United Kingdom’s multiple grocers and foodservice sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.