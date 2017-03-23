Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.31.

BCE (TSE:BCE) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 737,360 shares of the company were exchanged. BCE has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/bce-inc-bce-receives-overweight-rating-from-barclays-plc.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

In other news, Director Thomas (Tom) Little sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.56, for a total value of C$616,226.88. Also, Director Charles Brown sold 81,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.99, for a total value of C$4,743,987.93. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,827.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.