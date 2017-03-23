Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Independent Research GmbH

Independent Research GmbH set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, equinet AG set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.92 ($95.61).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded down 0.086% on Wednesday, hitting €82.874. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €63.42 and a one year high of €91.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.69. The company has a market capitalization of €54.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.865.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

