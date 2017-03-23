Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. equinet AG set a €98.00 ($105.38) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research GmbH set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. S&P Global set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.92 ($95.61).
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded down 0.086% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €82.874. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52 week low of €63.42 and a 52 week high of €91.67. The company has a market capitalization of €54.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.69.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.
