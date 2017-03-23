Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.92 ($95.61).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) traded down 0.086% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €82.874. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52-week low of €63.42 and a 52-week high of €91.67. The firm has a market cap of €54.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.865. The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.83 and its 200-day moving average is €82.69.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

